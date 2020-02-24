Government Executive Launches New Daily Podcast to Deliver Top Federal Stories to Audiences Daily

Government Executive Launches New Daily Podcast on February 24 to Deliver Top Federal Stories to Audiences Daily

Washington, D.C. (February 24, 2020) — Government Executive, the leading provider of news for federal government managers, is launching the GovExec Daily podcast, which will bring the federal news of the day to audiences globally. This new service marks the latest innovation in the Government Executive Media Group. The announcement was made today by Tim Hartman, Chief Executive Officer, Government Executive Media Group.

GovExec Daily will be hosted by Ross Gianfortune, who also serves as engagement editor for GovExec, which just celebrated its 50th year as the leading media brand that serves federal civilian managers. The daily program will deliver the level of journalism, insights, and information that readers of Government Executive experience and that help them be better informed on news that affects them in their jobs. It will take an in-depth look at the big federal news stories of the day, going beyond the headlines with expert interviews and analysis.

“There is an incredible opportunity to serve our audience with more content across more platforms, especially in the sectors that we cover,” said Hartman. “The Government Executive Podcast Network has tapped into something because our audience is insatiable for audio content. In the last year, our podcasts received over 500,000 listeners. Given the specialized markets that we serve, we know we are providing them with the information they want via a medium that they enjoy consuming.”

Gianfortune said, “Federal audiences most certainly want news that goes beyond the headline, and stories that address the specific issues that shape their working lives. Our audience is hungry for a simple, direct way to access the insight and analysis accompanying the great journalism we create at Government Executive.”

This new launch builds on the power of the podcast portfolio, which includes Defense One Radio and Nextgov’s Critical Update. In 2019, GovExec launched the Podcast Center to provide easy access to these and other podcasts by and about federal agencies and operations. Defense One Radio, which was recently awarded the Best Podcast (Consumer Division) for “Beyond South China Sea Tensions,” in the Eddie & Ozzie Awards for excellence in uncompromising journalism and impressive design. Produced and hosted by News Editor Ben Watson, Defense One Radio shared the award as co-winner with Dear HBR, produced by Harvard Business Review. Just in the last year, Defense One Radio grew by 336% and experienced 400,000 downloads. It remains the #1 source for critical conversations, analysis, and insights surrounding the future of defense.

Government Executive Media Group (GEMG), Atlantic Media’s business to government publisher, is dedicated to providing federal, state, and local government leaders with trusted and useful insights and best practices to help them advance their organizations’ missions. Through its market-leading Government Executive, Nextgov, Defense One, and Route Fifty brands, GEMG reaches over 1.9 million government influencers nationwide each month across digital, print, and events offerings.

