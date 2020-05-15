Government Executive Media Group, Inc. Launches GovExec Virtuoso to Support the Government Sector in Event Programming, Content Creation, and Marketing

New Service Provides a Full Suite of Digital Engagement Solutions

Washington, D.C. (May 15, 2020) — Government Executive Media Group, Inc. (GEMG), the leader in public sector media, announced the launch of GovExec Virtuoso, a new suite of virtual event solutions for the public sector. As live events have been temporarily halted due to COVID-19, the government audience has moved online and companies are looking for new ways to engage their prospects. The launch of GovExec Virtuoso is a response to this new landscape, offering GEMG partners opportunities to create holistic virtual experiences for government audiences that stand out from their competition.

Building on its 22 years of event experience and 12 years of digital event experience, GEMG is bringing its expertise in digital programming, savvy in generating deep engagement with government audiences, and prowess in activating the largest database in the public sector to the government contracting community through this new suite of offerings. GovExec Virtuoso enables government contractors to build and differentiate their brand, sustain their market message, and support the creation and delivery of immersive programming to audiences across any platform.

“The events model is forever changed. Decision makers will use digital platforms to convene, learn, and engage for the foreseeable future,” said Tim Hartman, CEO of GEMG. “At GEMG, we believe that this requires us to create breakthrough market moments to replace that interaction: digital event programming, content extensions, highly-visible digital promotion, and audience cultivation and nurturing. GovExec Virtuoso meets our partners’ marketing, content creation, and production goals through every phase of their digital event experience. And, we are confident that our digital expertise and event programming prowess can combine to support our partners in a really powerful way as they embark on a new path to achieving their business and marketing objectives.”

GEMG is launching GovExec Virtuoso in response to an increase in requests to curate and produce digital events for its clients. One sector that has seen a continued reliance on event programming is the government sector, with government employees using programming for professional development and idea sharing. Just last year, Market Connections reported 56% of federal employees attended an event in 2019, up 12% since 2017.

Following a detailed consultation, GEMG will guide its partners in the appropriate plan for its business needs and then provide ongoing support during the full development and planning process. Virtuoso includes everything that a program manager and marketer needs. The components of the service include:

Interactive Hub—This customized microsite will house your company or event materials and content

Keynote Moments—Keynote addresses, topical panel sessions, or fireside chats can be curated and produced for your company or event.

Interactive Sessions—Roundtables, workshops, and audience polling can be created and executed for your company or event.

Broadcast Studio—Using its award-winning team, GEMG has a full broadcast studio where they can host and produce exclusive interviews, record videos, and create and host podcasts for you.

Resource Center—Tapping into its world-class data and insights and creative teams, GEMG can develop white papers, use cases, and sales slicks to support your company’s thought leadership and sales efforts.

Featured Experts Portal—This portal is a showcase hub for client and government leaders. Content in the hub can include SME session clips, SME Q&A’s, SME Live Chats, Leadership Voices, and Expert Dialogues.

Virtual Rooms—GEMG will create and host your company’s and event’s Virtual Press Room and Branded Virtual Experience Center which can include on-demand content.

Learning Labs—The team at GEMG will support your events with virtual experiences including an exhibit hall, product demos, live vendor chats, and dedicated networking.

Vortex Database Services—GEMG will create customized digital marketing plans and systems that enable you to develop cultivate the right audience, build a robust lead pipeline, and nurture leads down the funnel in real-time.

This full product suite is available to partners immediately. To learn more about GovExec Virtuoso, please contact advertise@govexec.com.

###

About Government Executive Media Group, Inc.:

Government Executive Media Group (GEMG) is dedicated to providing federal, state, and local government leaders with trusted and useful insights and best practices to help them advance their organizations’ missions. Through its market-leading Government Executive, Nextgov, Defense One, and Route Fifty brands, GEMG reaches over two million government influencers nationwide across digital content, events and offerings.

Media Contact:

Liz Stein

lstein@atlanticmedia.com

(240) 461-3053