Government Executive’s Second Annual Government Hall of Fame Gala Postponed Until Spring 2021

Hall of Fame Inductees and Theodore Roosevelt Government Leadership Awards Winners to be Honored in October

Washington, D.C. (May 1, 2020) — Government Executive, the leading provider of news for federal government managers, is moving its second annual Hall of Fame Gala to the Spring of 2021 due to concerns about large gatherings as a result of COVID-19.

As the leader in public sector media, Government Executive Media Group established the annual Government Hall of Fame and Theodore Roosevelt Government Leadership Awards (also known as the “Teddies”) to honor leaders and innovators for their dedication to public service.

In October, Government Executive will host a virtual event to honor this year’s class of inductees and winners of The Government Hall of Fame and the Teddies respectively. With the incredible number of submissions and the pre-established schedule, the selection committee has already reviewed the nominees in a thorough process.

“Given the need to keep everyone safe and the fact that we still can’t fully plan for the fall, we are making the prudent decision to move the Government Hall of Fame Gala to the spring of 2021,” said Constance Sayers, President of Government Executive Media Group Inc. “The powerful work happening across the public sector, and those working with the public sector, has never been more evident than in our current situation. We feel it is important to honor their contributions as planned this fall, even if the gala is moving to next year.”

The 2019 inaugural class of the Government Hall of Fame included:

Dr. Anthony Fauci

Apollo 11 Astronauts: Buzz Aldrin, Neil Armstrong, and Michael Collins

Clara Barton

Hubert T. Bell

Robert Gates

Grace Hopper

Dwight Ink

Katherine Johnson

Norman Mineta

Constance Berry Newman

Government Executive established the Government Hall of Fame to celebrate distinguished civil servants who have demonstrated sustained achievement and unparalleled dedication to public service throughout their careers.

The Teddies recognize current federal managers, executives and industry leaders for their recent achievements in delivering on the government’s promise to serve the American people.

In 2019 recognition of the honorees in these two awards programs occurred at the inaugural Hall of Fame gala, held at the Washington National Cathedral. Full details of the event can be found here.

