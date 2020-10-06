Chuck Todd to Host Government Executive’s Second Annual Government Hall of Fame and Theodore Roosevelt Government Leadership Awards

The Multi-Part Virtual Event Begins October 6th

Washington, D.C. (October 6, 2020) — Government Executive, the leading provider of news for federal government managers, is excited to announce that Emmy-winner and moderator of “Meet the Press,” Chuck Todd, will host the second annual Government Hall of Fame and Theodore Roosevelt Government Leadership Awards (also known as the “Teddies”) in a special series of virtual events in October. Todd will help to celebrate and unveil the winners over the course of two weeks beginning with the Teddies from October 6-8, 2020, and then October 13-15, 2020 for the Government Hall of Fame. To learn more about the virtual event, please go here.

In addition to his role as moderator on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Chuck Todd currently hosts “MTP Daily” and serves as the NBC News Political Director in which he provides political analyses for programs such as Nightly News with Lester Holt, and TODAY. Todd is also the editor of First Read, NBC’s guide to political news, co-author of “How Barack Obama Won” and a celebrated journalist. His writing has appeared in publications such as The New York Times and The Washington Post, and prior to joining NBC in 2008, Todd was a seasoned D.C. reporter and editor-in-chief of the National Journal’s The Hotline.

“We are excited to have Chuck Todd host the Government Hall of Fame and Theodore Roosevelt Government Leadership Awards. His expertise from years of covering politics gives him a great understanding of the hard work and dedication of this year’s esteemed group of honorees and federal employees at large,” said Constance L. Sayers, president of Government Executive Media Group.

Government Executive Media Group established the Government Hall of Fame to celebrate distinguished civil servants who have demonstrated sustained achievement and unparalleled dedication to public service throughout their careers. Given concerns about large gatherings as a result of Covid-19, the 2020 class of inductees and winners will be honored virtually from October 13-15 . Plans for a 2021 Hall of Fame Gala, celebrating the 2021 class, are underway.

The Teddies recognize current federal managers, executives, and industry leaders for their recent achievements in delivering on the government’s promise to serve the American people. These awards will also be presented virtually from October 6-8. This year’s Teddies will include a special category, The Covid-19 Response, recognizing a group of federal employees who distinguished themselves in meeting the massive challenge posed by the emergence of the novel coronavirus and subsequent Covid-19 pandemic.

About Government Executive Media Group:

Government Executive Media Group (GEMG) is dedicated to providing federal, state, and local government leaders with trusted and useful insights and best practices to help them advance their organizations’ missions. Through its market-leading Government Executive, Nextgov, Defense One, and Route Fifty brands, GEMG reaches over two million government influencers nationwide across digital content, events, and offerings.

