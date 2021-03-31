City & State Pennsylvania Welcomes Susan Peiffer as Publisher

Company Makes First Major Hire for New Brand City & State PA

New York, NY and Philadelphia, PA, (March 31, 2021) — City & State, the leading media brand dedicated to covering local and state politics, policy and personalities, announced today the addition of Susan Peiffer as the new publisher of City & State Pennsylvania (City & State PA). Peiffer is the first executive member to join the Philadelphia-based team at City & State PA after Government Executive Media Group (GEMG)’s recent expansion of the City & State brand into the Pennsylvania market.

“Susan has an impressive track record of leading a publication, and building it to a powerhouse. She has the kind of creative and strategic vision to build City & State PA into a multimedia brand exclusively covering state and local politics across the state. We have huge ambitions in Pennsylvania and we are so excited to have her take on this executive role as we look to expand our foothold of City & State Pennsylvania and begin building events and special editorial right out of the gate,” said Tom Allon, General Manager of City & State.

Naming Peiffer as Publisher of City & State PA follows GEMG’s reintroduction of the brand into the Pennsylvania market. After acquiring City & State New York at the end of 2020, GEMG decided to launch the brand in its first market, Pennsylvania, with plans to continue this growth throughout 2021. Peiffer will oversee the development of the award-winning news, commentary, and analysis associated with the City & State brand, translating it to fit the growing Pennsylvania market.

“I am very excited to be joining the City & State team. With the winning business model already in place in New York and the talented management team at GEMG, City & State Pennsylvania is poised for success. Our timely political coverage and ongoing series of events will make City & State Pennsylvania the go-to platform for reaching Pennsylvania’s power brokers,” said Peiffer.

Immediate special issues and events planned in the coming months include:

Philly 100 – Launch party and magazine – 5/24- 5/25/21

PA Diversity Summit – event – 6/29/21

PA Healthcare 100 – List – publish date 7/12/21

PA Labor 100 – List – publish date 9/6/21

50 Over 50 – List – 10/4/21

PA Women 100 – List – 11/15/21

Peiffer comes to City & State PA from Metro Philadelphia where she served as publisher of the daily newspaper and its website. During her time there, Peiffer developed expansion opportunities for the publication, such as an exclusive distribution agreement with the transit authority SEPTA. Additionally, Peiffer led the publication through the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic by securing grants from organizations such as Google and Resolve Philly, creatively evolving the approach to local coverage through strategic partnerships. Under Peiffer’s direction, Metro Philadelphia was able to triple its number of email subscribers. In 2017, she was recognized with the Centro Digital Publisher Award for her work at the publication.

In addition to her career as a publisher, Peiffer also has experience in digital and media sales as well as marketing and business development with companies like Valassis Communications Inc., Prime Visibility, The Philadelphia Inquirer, and The Washington Examiner. A graduate of the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts (PAFA), she has remained active in the Philadelphia and Bucks County cultural communities by serving on the Board of Directors of the Center for Emerging Visual Artists (CFEVA) and the Arts & Cultural Council of Bucks County.

City & State is the premier media organization dedicated to covering New York and Pennsylvania’s local and state politics, policy, and personalities. Its in-depth, non-partisan coverage serves city leaders every day as a trusted guide to the issues impacting New York and Pennsylvania. City & State offers round-the-clock coverage through award-winning commentary and analysis, weekly publications, daily e-briefs, events, podcast interviews, and more.

