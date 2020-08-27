Defense One to Host Exclusive Interviews with Chiefs and Leaders from All Five Branches of Military Service at the 2020 State of Defense Series

Weekly series begins September 8 at 11:00am EDT

Washington, D.C., (August 27, 2020) — Defense One, the award-winning national security and military news brand of Government Executive Media Group Inc., will host an unprecedented lineup of exclusive interviews with service chiefs and senior leaders from all five branches of the U.S. military: the Air Force, Army, Marines, Navy and Space Force during the first multipart State of Defense Series. Beginning on September 8th, the virtual series will host five programs throughout the month discussing the current events that shape the future of each military service branch. To learn more or register for the event, please go here.

“Every year around the time of the president’s State of the Union address and annual budget request to Congress our popular State of Defense special report gives readers a service-by-service look into what they can expect in the year ahead for each military branch. Since last summer, all five branches have welcomed new chiefs into office, including the new Space Force. We look forward to hearing how the U.S. military’s top leaders are managing priorities in these times of crisis and change, at home and abroad. After each keynote interview, in follow-on panel discussions we’ll learn what challenges and solutions today’s experts and analysts see for the future,” said Kevin Baron, executive editor of Defense One.

The virtual series will be held on GEMG’s proprietary Virtuoso platform, the company’s new virtual event solution. GovExec Virtuoso enables government audiences to convene virtually and engage with meaningful experts and leaders across multiple subject areas. Virtuoso also powers connection through a digital network that enables audiences to interact directly with their peers across defense and industry, making it a powerful platform for an initiative like State of Defense. Attendees will also gain access to demos, training, white papers, video interviews, and more after the live Summit concludes.

In addition to the journalist-driven one-on-one interviews with Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville, Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles “C.Q.” Brown, and Space Force Vice Commander Lt. Gen. David Thompson, the series will feature expert panels diving into the topics impacting and defining the defense service’s practices and structures. From competition with China and deterring Russia to how the military is preparing for potential presidential transitions, the subjects covered will offer a thorough look at each branch’s priorities and examine tactical plans for what maintaining military readiness means in today and tomorrow’s landscape.

Sept. 8 – State of the Army, 11am – 12:30pm EDT

Featuring General James C. McConville, Chief of Staff, U.S. Army

The Army’s mission, purpose, and fate has rarely been in such flux. How long and how many U.S. soldiers will remain in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, or Africa may forever be in question. A more recent uncertainty is what kind of U.S. Army will remain in Europe, the Pacific, and elsewhere around the globe. That will depend on Americans and their political leaders, but building the right force, with the right technology, personnel, weapons, and training to fulfill that mission is the job of the new chief: Gen. James McConville.

Sept. 14 – State of the Marines, Time TBD

Featuring Commandant Gen. David Berger

New Commandant Gen. David Berger quickly has emerged as a forward-leaning leader in two key areas: remaking the Marine Corps for modern missions, and for modern society. His efforts to scrap outdated weapons and formations are already an example to other service branches. Additionally, Commandant Berger’s ban of the Confederate flag, months ahead of the summer’s protest, helped spark an awakening that could change the military for all U.S. troops.

Sept. 22 – State of the Air Force, 2:00-3:30pm EDT

Featuring Gen. Charles “C.Q.” Brown, Chief of Staff, U.S. Air Force

In recent months, Air Force leaders have embraced the discussion about race and equality within the military and broad society, in part because the service is about to swear in a Black chief of staff and a woman senior enlisted leader, both firsts for the military. As for its arsenal, the U.S. Air Force is returning to its roots as the most technologically advanced branch of the military with ambitious goals to network everything, and quickly build a new generation of jet fighters that fly alongside small drones — all tools meant to keep the United States well ahead of China, Russia, and any other threat.

Sept. 29 – State of the Navy, 2:00-3:30pm EDT

Keynote Speaker TBD

The U.S. Navy finds itself under unexpected new leadership for the second year in a row after losing an acting secretary and an aircraft carrier commander for their roles in the USS Theodore Roosevelt’s coronavirus infection this summer. In its wake, how are leaders faring as they stay the course toward the president’s mission of more ships, secure technologies, and shows of force?

Oct. 1 – State of the Space Force. 2:00-3:30pm EDT

Featuring Lt. Gen. David D. Thompson, Vice Commander, U.S. Space Force

The newly-established Space Force is integrating capabilities of space-based components from across the Army, Navy, and Air Force. To military leaders, that means space is now considered to be a war-fighting domain, as China and Russia move swiftly to contest the U.S. presence above. Learn how Space Force is moving ahead with those plans as well as new initiatives in Low Earth Orbit sensing, jamming, and next-generation communications.

