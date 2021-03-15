Erin T. Muro Joins Defense One as Senior Account Director

Media Brand Expands its Efforts in New Products and Services for Leaders in the Defense Sector

Washington, DC, March 15, 2021 — Defense One, the award-winning national security and military news brand of Government Executive Media Group (GEMG), is proud to welcome Erin T. Muro as the new Senior Account Director, effective today. This new position illustrates GEMG’s expanded commitment to providing information for, and about, the United States’ military service branches. In the coming weeks, Defense One will be announcing additional editorial staff, sales resources, and new tools to support leaders in the defense sector.

Bringing over 15 years of experience in B2B and B2G within media organizations, including Sightline Media Group and Gannett’s USA Today, Muro joins Government Executive Media Group during a period of exciting growth. Muro, an Azusa Pacific University alum, comes to Defense One with proven expertise not only in executing sales and advertising campaigns but also with specific media business experience in the defense sector. Previously, she served as the Senior Account Executive at Sightline Media Group, where she was responsible for the management of defense contractor clientele, as well as creating integrated campaigns for defense and federal IT accounts. Sightline recognized Muro in 2020 with the 2020 Apollo Award for Top Salesperson, an award given to the person who exemplified leadership, ambition, and top revenue growth for 2020. Prior to Sightline, Muro was an Advertising Account Executive and Circulation Account Manager at Gannett’s USA Today.

“I am excited to be joining the Defense One team during a time of growth and expansion,” said Erin Muro.

As Senior Account Director for Defense One, Muro will work to identify expansion opportunities for existing accounts and establish new partnerships that align with the company’s growth goals. In this role, Muro will develop strategic integrated marketing programs similar to the company’s successful new effort, State of Defense.

“We are so excited to have Erin bring her expertise to the Defense One and Government Executive Media Group team at large,” stated Constance Sayers, president, Government Executive Media Group. “With both defense media and successful campaign management experience, she will play an integral role in sharing Defense One’s work with our loyal audiences.”

