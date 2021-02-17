GEMG Announces First Expansion of City & State into Pennsylvania

Relaunch of “First Read Pennsylvania” and Building Out Staff of Six People Immediately

Washington, D.C., and New York, NY, (February x, 2021)—Government Executive Media Group (GEMG), the leading information services company serving government leaders and contractors, is expanding its newly acquired division, City & State (CS), into the Pennsylvania market. The announcement was made today by Tim Hartman, CEO, Government Executive Media Group and Tom Allon, Publisher and General Manager of City & State.

Just six weeks after the acquisition of City & State, Government Executive Media Group is expanding into Pennsylvania with City & State Pennsylvania, based in Philadelphia. Beginning immediately, the company will relaunch “First Read Pennsylvania,” a daily digital newsletter reaching more than 5,000 subscribers across the state, including most elected officials in Philadelphia and Harrisburg. “First Read” is being rebranded with a new look and feel and readers will receive daily updates on news and events across the state, including political updates, editorials, and a schedule of political events. In addition, the company will expand its political coverage to Pittsburgh and Scranton (President Biden’s hometown) in the coming months. To support this growth, the company is seeking to hire a team of six staff members, including an Editor and Publisher and positions ranging from reporter to events manager and freelance writers.

This year alone, the company has ambitious plans to bolster its footprint in Pennsylvania beyond “First Read.” City & State will publish eight Power Lists, with special printed magazines for each covering topics like Philadelphia Power 100, PA Women’s Power 100, Labor Power 100 and more. Additionally, the company will produce two Policy summits on Health Care and Education and Power List networking virtual and hybrid events. In 2022, the company plans to expand to 24 Power Lists, 4 Policy Summits, and a new daily e-newsletter covering Government Technology.

“When we acquired City & State New York, our intention was to replicate this successful model in other cities and states across the country,” said Tim Hartman. “This immediate expansion underscores our commitment to build an unparalleled suite of tools that serve state and local government leaders. We are thrilled to put our resources and infrastructure behind the City and State brand in Pennsylvania and provide Pennsylvania’s leaders with the trusted news and information that supports their work. Stay tuned for news regarding future expansion to other states and cities.”

This location was chosen to create a continuous news source up the Eastern Corridor. GEMG is headquartered in Washington, DC and has a foothold in New York with City & State.

“As we saw last November, Pennsylvania is one of the most important states on the political map in the U.S.,” said Tom Allon. “We will cover local politics, the Harrisburg Statehouse and the changing Pennsylvania Congressional delegation. There will be a hotly contested Senate opening in 2022 for Pat Toomey’s seat and we look forward to closely covering that race.”

Bringing its award-winning news, commentary and analysis to this new market this year, City & State Pennsylvania will replicate the same successful business model built in NY, which currently offers four daily e-newsletters, including its popular “First Read,” which reaches 30,000 influencers in New York, a weekly magazine and also produces more than 40 Power Lists and 50 prestigious events each year, engaging thousands of government leaders and vendor partners across New York State annually.

City & State will remain headquartered in New York with a new satellite office in Philadelphia. The new team will report to Tom Allon, General Manager of City & State.

About Government Executive Media Group

Government Executive Media Group (GEMG) is dedicated to providing federal, state, and local government leaders with trusted and useful insights and best practices to help them advance their organizations’ missions. Through its market-leading Government Executive, Nextgov, Defense One, and Route Fifty brands, GEMG reaches over two million government influencers nationwide across digital content, events and offerings.

About City & State

City & State is dedicated to covering New York’s local and state politics, policy and personalities. Its in-depth, non-partisan coverage serves New York’s leaders every day as a trusted guide to the issues impacting New York. It offers round-the-clock coverage through its award-winning commentary and analysis, weekly publications, daily e-briefs, events, Power Lists and more. City & State is being expanded into new locales across the country beginning with Pennsylvania.