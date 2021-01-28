Government Executive Media Group Recognized with Two Gold Awards for Digital Marketing Campaigns by AVA Awards

‘Leading Through Change’ and ‘Showcasing Innovators in the Modern Age’ Campaigns Win the Gold Award

Washington, D.C. (January 28, 2021) — Government Executive Media Group (GEMG), the market-leading information services company serving the insights, media, and marketing needs of government leaders and contractors, has been honored with two Gold Awards for its “Leading Through Change” campaign and its “Showcasing Government Innovators in the Modern Age” campaign by the AVA Digital Awards.

Leading Through Change is a comprehensive native advertising campaign utilizing a series of sponsored articles and videos to highlight how agency leaders can best manage teams and agencies through crisis, presented by Tableau Software (Tableau). The Showcasing Government Innovators in the Modern Age white paper, presented by Amazon Web Services (AWS), showcased AWS’s City on a Cloud Innovation Challenge and how digital transformation can streamline the future of public service. GEMG also received an honorable mention for its podcast Industry Insights, a podcast series for government leaders featuring industry executives presented by Carahsoft Technology Corp. (Carahsoft). All of the campaigns were produced by GEMG’s in-house marketing agency, Studio 2G.

The AVA Digital Awards began in 1994 as a celebration of the audio-visual arts, and has since expanded into an international competition that “recognizes excellence by creative professionals responsible for the planning, concept, direction, design, and production of digital communication.” To date, the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP) has judged more than 200,000 entries and given away over $250,000 to charitable endeavors.

“At GEMG, we have always been nimble and had the ability to pivot to meet our partners’ needs,” said Constance L. Sayers, President of Government Executive Media Group. “Little did we know how important these skills would be in a time of disruption. Equally, we collaborated with fast-moving companies like Tableau, AWS, and Carahsoft who were able to co-create programs with us that engage government audiences on the channels and platforms that they were using most in a full digital environment.”

###

About Government Executive Media Group

Government Executive Media Group (GEMG) is dedicated to providing federal, state, and local government leaders with trusted and useful insights and best practices to help them advance their organizations’ missions. Through its market-leading Government Executive, Nextgov, Defense One, and Route Fifty brands, GEMG reaches over two million government influencers nationwide across digital content, events, and custom content offerings.

About Studio 2G

Studio 2G is Government Executive Media Group’s (GEMG) content marketing agency, executing impactful and innovative business-to-government campaigns. With a focus on brand storytelling, Studio 2G’s dynamic and multi-disciplinary team offers end-to-end strategic marketing services to make your brand’s story resonate within GEMG’s community of over 2.45 million government decision-makers.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule, SEWP and ITES-SW2 contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the Master Government Aggregator® for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

About Tableau Software

Tableau helps people see and understand data. Tableau’s self-service analytics platform empowers people of any skill level to work with data. From individuals and non-profits to government agencies and the Fortune 500, tens of thousands of customers around the world use Tableau to get rapid insights and make impactful, data-driven decisions.

Media Contact

Liz Stein

lstein@govexec.com

(240) 461-3053