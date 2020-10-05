Government Executive Media Group Welcomes George Jackson as the New Director of GEMG Events

Washington, D.C. (October 5, 2020) — Government Executive Media Group (GEMG) announced today that it has hired veteran news producer George Jackson as Director of GEMG Events. In this role, Jackson will support the events team at GEMG, the leader in public sector media, as it looks to enhance the scale of events and audience experiences. The announcement was made today by Constance L. Sayers, president of Government Executive Media Group.

“George brings incredible talent across his 13 years in journalism and executive producing that will complement our already incredible events team,” said Sayers. “We are thrilled to have him join us as we continue to evolve our event offerings for our partners and at such an unprecedented time of growth.”

Before joining GEMG, Jackson served as the Creator and Executive Producer of “Government Matters,” an esteemed multi-platform news program on Washington D.C.’s ABC station, WJLA. During his eight years there, Jackson won an Emmy, produced a feature-length documentary on Artificial Intelligence, and managed a daily newscast covering the federal community for a worldwide audience. Prior to Government Matters, Jackson spent his career in broadcast journalism as a producer and on-air reporter.

“I can’t wait to be part of the creative energy at Government Executive — a digital-first culture fueled by gold-standard journalism,” Jackson said. “We’re going to take events to the next level.”

As Director of Events, Jackson, who will report to Anna Pettyjohn, Vice President and General Manager of Events, will support the development of new offerings both virtual and in-person to meet the needs of its subscribers and members, elevate and enhance the programming, and user experience for all editorial programming events and white label events, establish new video and audio capabilities across GEMG brands and client programs, and more. In addition to overseeing the production of more than 200 established and award-winning GEMG programs annually, Jackson will aid in GEMG’s push to build creative solutions that will engage the public sector in this digital-first environment.

Media Contact: Liz Stein lstein@govexecmediagroup.com (240) 461-3053

About Government Executive Media Group:

Government Executive Media Group (GEMG) is dedicated to providing federal, state, and local government leaders with trusted and useful insights and best practices to help them advance their organizations’ missions. Through its market-leading Government Executive, Nextgov, Defense One, and Route Fifty brands, GEMG reaches over two million government influencers nationwide across digital content, events, and offerings.