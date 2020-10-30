GovExec and Nextgov Named #1 Federal Brands for the 8th Consecutive Year by Market Connections

Government Executive takes the top spot in Top Federally-Focused Site and Go-To Government-Focused News Source categories of the 2020 Federal Media and Marketing Study

Washington, D.C. (October 30, 2020) — The annual Market Connections Federal Media and Marketing study, released Thursday, October 29, 2020, announced that Government Executive Media Group’s (GEMG) federal government news brand, Government Executive, was ranked the number one federally-focused site for the eighth year in a row. In the new category “Go-To Government-Focused News Source,” Government Executive was also named the number one brand. The annual study, conducted by independent research firm Market Connections, also highlighted Nextgov, GEMG’s Federal IT publication, as the number one federal IT-focused site — eighth consecutive year atop this category — and was the only federal IT site to be included in the top ten federally-focused sites.

Some of the highlights from the study include:

As the “most-read federally-focused website”, Government Executive was the clear frontrunner amongst all websites included with a nearly 8 percent difference between Government Executive and the number two most-read website.

Government Executive was the most trusted nationwide brand among federal civilians for the third year in a row.

In the category of “Go-to government-focused news source,” Government Executive outperformed all other media outlets considered (including brands that have both print and digital publications), coming in 38 percent higher than the next-best media property.

Government Executive was the only federally-focused site in the top 10 media sites visited (sixth overall), surpassing CBSNews.com , NBCNews , and Bloomberg to name a few.

Government Executive offers reach into the federal market comparable to larger, global brands. At 80 percent government audience, it is the only site in its competitive set that can offer focused reach to key target audiences.

Between Government Executive and Nextgov, the Government Executive Media Group portfolio penetrates 56 percent of all federal civilian IT purchasers, a dominant lead among media networks that grew nine percentage points from 2019. In addition, Government Executive remains the number one Federal site among buying team members across three categories: final decision makers, decision influencers, and IT purchasers.

“I am incredibly proud of the team and the recognition of Government Executive Media Group’s continued leading performance in Market Connections study,” said Tim Hartman, CEO of Government Executive Media Group. “The editorial teams work tirelessly to deliver the highest quality journalism to our readers, and it shows in our incredible growth in subscribers as well as by Federal IT decision makers reflected in this study.”

The annual study from Market Connections surveys a comprehensive respondent base of nearly 3,000 government employees to gather consumption habits, preferences, and trust of 200 media outlets, including print publications, third party databases, websites, and associations.

More information about the annual Federal Media and Marketing Study and the 2020 results can be found here.

###

About Government Executive Media Group

Government Executive Media Group (GEMG) is dedicated to providing federal, state, and local government leaders with trusted and useful insights and best practices to help them advance their organizations’ missions. Through its market-leading publications Government Executive, Nextgov, Defense One, and Route Fifty, GEMG reaches nearly two million government influencers nationwide each month across digital, print, and event offerings.

