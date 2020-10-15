Government Executive Media Group Announces the Inductees into the 2020 Government Hall of Fame

Special Messages from former Inductees Secretary Colin Powell and Representative Donna Shalala as well as Ambassadors Kay Bailey Hutchison and John Berry

Washington, D.C. (October 15, 2020) — Government Executive Media Group (GEMG), the leading provider of news for federal government managers, held its second annual Government Hall of Fame gala as a three-day virtual event. This year’s event was hosted by Emmy-winner and moderator of “Meet the Press” Chuck Todd. The ceremony was presented virtually, including video segments with high-profile guests, messages from some inductees, and tributes to others from Oct. 13-15 due to concern over large gatherings during the pandemic. This year’s inductees, selected for their outstanding service throughout history, are:

Madeleine Albright – Former Secretary of State and Presidential Medal of Freedom winner

Ralph Bunche – Diplomat, civil rights leader, and Nobel Peace Prize winner

George H.W. Bush – Former president and vice president of the United States, member of Congress and ambassador to the United Nations

David O. “Doc” Cooke – Esteemed civil servant of 44 years at the Department of Defense

Frederick Douglass – Renowned abolitionist, U.S marshal for the District of Columbia, and Minister to Haiti

Tammy Duckworth – U.S. senator from Illinois and military veteran

John Glenn – First American to orbit the Earth and former Senator from Ohio

Oveta Culp Hobby – First secretary of the Department of Health, Education and Welfare and director of the Women’s Army Corps

Howard Jenkins Jr. – First Black American to be a member of the National Labor Relations Board and assistant commissioner of the Bureau of Labor-Management Reports

Frank Kameny – Gay rights advocate instrumental in the movement that led to the federal government’s decision to reverse the ban on employing homosexuals

John Lewis – Civil rights leader, U.S Representative of Georgia, and winner of the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Condoleezza Rice – First Black woman to serve as Secretary of State

Kathryn D. Sullivan – First American woman to walk in space and former administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

“There are many unsung heroes in the public service sector who have made an indelible impact on the way we live, work, and the freedoms that we have,” said Tom Shoop, Executive Vice President and Editor in Chief at GEMG. “We established this award last year to give special lasting recognition to those individuals and to celebrate their achievements.”

The 2020 Virtual Hall of Fame gala included special messages from notable speakers, including:

Secretary Colin Powell (2019 Hall of Fame inductee)

Secretary Robert Gates (2019 Hall of Fame inductee)

Secretary Norman Mineta (2019 Hall of Fame inductee)

Representative Donna Shalala (2019 Hall of Fame inductee)

Hubert T. Bell (2019 Hall of Fame inductee)

Michael Collins (2019 Hall of Fame inductee)

Ambassador Kay Bailey Hutchison (United States permanent representative to NATO)

Ambassador John Berry (resident of the American Australian Association)

John Ring (Chairman, National Labor Relations Board)

Trevor Brown (Dean of the John Glenn College of Public Affairs, The Ohio State University)

Kathryn D. Sullivan (2020 Hall of Fame inductee)

Lot Cooke (son of 2020 Hall of Fame inductee David O. “Doc” Cooke)

Lyn Glenn (daughter of 2019 Hall of Fame inductee John Glenn)

Government Executive Media Group established the Government Hall of Fame to celebrate distinguished civil servants who have demonstrated sustained achievement and unparalleled dedication to public service throughout their careers. Inductees are chosen by a selection committee made up of luminaries in government management and public administration. The first gala was held in 2019 at the Washington National Cathedral where those recognized included accomplished leaders such as Dr. Anthony Fauci.

For the second-year-in-a-row, AT&T Public Sector is the Founding Underwriter for the Government Hall of Fame Inductees ceremony.

