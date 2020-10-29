NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Confirmed for Defense One Outlook 2021

Virtual Series Previews the Forces that will Shape Global Defense Priorities

Rolling dates, November 9 – Dec 11 | Online from Washington, DC

Washington, D.C. (October 29, 2020) — Defense One, leading provider of news and information to the national security and defense communities, will host its eighth annual policy summit, Defense One Outlook 2021, from November 9 to December 11, 2020. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is confirmed as a keynote guest scheduled to appear live on December 10.

This year’s event will be presented as a series of virtual 1-on-1 interviews, once again gathering defense and global security leaders with national security journalists from Defense One and other notable newsrooms. In each session, leaders will discuss news of the day and the year ahead, including what to expect in global security issues as we transition into the next U.S. presidential administration — whether under Donald Trump or Joe Biden — from Congress to China, arms to artificial intelligence. Each interview will also include time for a moderated open Q&A session with viewers. Audience members and the media will be able to view each session free of charge. Additional speakers will be revealed over the coming weeks.

“What a year. I’m excited and grateful that we are able to host this year’s event safely as an online-only series amid the pandemic, and especially after the election. As Defense One continues to expand its international coverage, I’m especially looking forward to having another 1-on-1 conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg,” said Executive Editor Kevin Baron, the annual curator and emcee of the event. “There are more unknowns and questions than usual, and from Brussels to Beijing, Afghanistan to outer space, warships to AI, no matter who wins the White House there is work to be done.”

Since 2013, Defense One’s annual policy summit has hosted current office holders and leaders across the defense and security spectrum, including the defense secretary; the chairman and members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; intelligence leaders from DOD, CIA, DIA; the DNI and National Security Council; key members and chairmen of House and Senate committees; veterans service groups; foreign ambassadors; and defense industry leaders, as well as academic and think tank experts.

In 2020, the events team of Defense One’s parent company Government Executive Media Group successfully pivoted to hosting virtual conferencing and events, including the Defense One Tech Summit, featuring speakers like Eric Schmidt, former CEO and executive chairman of Google, and chairman of the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence; Anne Neuberger, director of cybersecurity, National Security Agency; and Lisa Sanders, director of science and technology at U.S. Special Operations Command. The Tech Summit drew an impressive 1,400+ registrants, and had over 760 attendees.

This year’s Outlook 2021 also follows our newsmaking State of Defense exclusive interview series, which had 1,260+ registrants and over 670 attendees, with the Joint Chiefs of Staff, discussing the future of each military service branch with:

Gen. James McConville, Chief of Staff, U.S. Army

Gen. Charles Brown, Jr., Chief of Staff, U.S. Air Force

Admiral Michael Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations, U.S. Navy

Gen. David Berger, Commandant, U.S. Marine Corps

Lt. Gen. David Thompson, Vice Commander, U.S. Space Force

Cisco is the Elite Sponsor of Defense One Outlook 2021.

