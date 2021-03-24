Route Fifty Fills Two Vital Editorial Roles with Journalism Veterans

Jean Dimeo Named Managing Editor and Brent Woodie as Associate Editor

Washington, DC (March 24, 2021) — Route Fifty, which connects the people and ideas advancing state, county, and municipal governments across the United States, and is part of Government Executive Media Group, today announced the appointment of two people to key editorial positions: Jean Dimeo as Managing Editor and Brent Woodie as Associate Editor. Dimeo and Woodie will help to further Route Fifty’s editorial mission and coverage of issues across the nation, helping to deepen the brand’s commitment to state and local leaders.

“We are very fortunate to have Jean and Brent join our team because they bring an array of knowledge and expertise that will help Route Fifty chart its path forward as we continue our commitment to producing high-quality reporting on the issues and information that matter to our audience,” said Tom Shoop, Executive Vice President and Editor-in-Chief of Government Executive Media Group.

As Managing Editor, Dimeo will be responsible for driving the daily news operations of Route Fifty, including overseeing the expanding team of reporters and coordinating the coverage of stories affecting city, county, and state government officials. She’ll also coordinate the editing and production of eBooks and special reports produced by Route Fifty, and assist in efforts to grow and serve Route Fifty’s audience through unique product and event offerings.

Dimeo comes to Route Fifty with many years of experience in editorial leadership positions. Most recently, she served as the Managing Editor of K-12 Dive, Higher Ed Dive, and Construction Dive, for which she received the 2020 National Analytical Reporting Award for Higher Ed from the Specialized Information Publishers Association as well as the 2020 Katherine Schneider Award for Reporting on Disability for K-12. Prior to her position at Industry Dive, Dimeo was the editor for Inside Digital Learning, Editor in Chief of Builder Magazine, and Editor in Chief of Building Products where she co-developed the celebrated Ecohome Magazine.

As Associate Editor, Woodie will write blog posts and brief news articles, prepare daily and weekly e-newsletters, manage the process sharing Route Fifty’s stories on social media, and assist in the production of eBooks and special reports.

Woodie has a long list of communications, project development, and fundraising experience in the government, nonprofit and private sectors. In addition to service in both New York State and city government organizations, he has worked for media organizations such as The Source magazine and PBS NewsHour.

###

About Route Fifty

Route Fifty is dedicated to covering the stories and people impacting state, county, and municipal governments across topics including technology, innovation, open government, and public services. Route Fifty is a digital news publication from Government Executive Media Group, which is also home to market-leading Government Executive, Nextgov, and Defense One brands. For more information, visit www.routefifty.com.

Media Contact

Liz Stein

lstein@govexec.com

(240) 461-3053