Route Fifty to Host First-Ever Future Cities Digital Summit
Weeklong summit will run September 14 – September 18, 2020
Washington, D.C. (September 9, 2020) — Route Fifty, the groundbreaking digital news publication from Government Executive Media Group that focuses on the people and ideas advancing state, county and municipal government across the United States, will host its first-ever Future Cities digital summit, a weeklong experience with high-profile state and local leaders, audience interactive experiences, and breaking-news discussions.
Future Cities will feature Mayors, Secretaries of State, city managers, state and local agency leaders, city planners and architects, and directors from NGOs and think tanks from around the United States in conversation with Route Fifty about how they are working to actualize their ideal city of 2030. Researchers will share never-before-seen data and insights about how the present national moment may inform state and local governance over the next decade, and award-winning documentarians will demonstrate their dream city of 2030 through their camera lens. Veteran policymakers, practitioners, and reporters will dive deep on topics including:
- Housing and city governance as routes (or obstacles) to economic equality
- Local government’s role in the physical and mental health of residents
- How cities can make economically sound development decisions, while prioritizing resilience and infusing equity
- New innovations in street and road design
- Opportunities to retrofit and redesign how cities are constructed
- How cities might infuse ethics into data governance to promote the public good
- How technology procurement decisions are made, who owns the data, and who gets access to it
- Challenges that localities might encounter if they try to shift their elections digitally, especially given local and state cybersecurity challenges
- How agencies are considering and transitioning their operations and workforce to full-time remote work and what that means for government in 2030
- Radical, out of the box ideas on how municipal government can transform its operations, workforce and budgets in a way that addresses long-standing, systemic flaws and becomes more proactive, people-focused and solutions-oriented
To learn more or register for the event, please go here. Media interested in covering Future Cities should RSVP to Liz Stein at lstein@govexecmediagroup.com.
MONDAY, September 14
- Mayor Eric Garcetti, Los Angeles
- Amy Liu, Vice President and Director – Metropolitan Policy Program, Brookings Institution
- Jennifer Bradley, Center for Innovation, Aspen Institute
- Jenn Park, Director, Certification and Community, What Works Cities
- Leticia Gasca, Co-chair of the World Economic Forum’s Global Shapers Education and Employment Steering Committee
- Joshua Okada, Senior Research Analyst, GBC
- Alisha Powell Gillis, Senior Editor, Route Fifty
TUESDAY, September 15
- Mayor Marty Walsh, Boston
- David Williams, Policy Outreach Director, Opportunity Insights
- Kirsten Delegard, Ph.D., Project Director, The Mapping Prejudice Project, University of Minnesota Libraries
- Jordy Yager, Founder, Mapping Inequality project
- Gregory Miao, Senior Attorney, ChangeLab Solutions
- Adam Butler, Producer, Government Executive
- Natalie Foster, Co-chair and Co-founder, Economic Security Project
- Andrew Ching, City Manager, Tempe
- Molly Cohen, Interim Director, Office of Financial Empowerment, City of San Francisco
- Lomax Campbell, Director, Mayor’s Office of Community Wealth Building, City of Rochester
- Moderator Zachary Markovits, Director, City Progress, What Works Cities
- Sarah de Guia, CEO, ChangeLabSolutions
- Katrina Forrest, J.D., Co-Executive Director, CityHealth
WEDNESDAY, September 16
- Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong, Kankakee
- Trinity Simons, Director, Mayors Institute on City Design
- Emily Feenstra, Managing Director of Government Relations and Infrastructure Initiatives, American Society of Civil Engineers
- Liz Beardsley, Senior Policy Counsel, U.S. Green Building Council
- Katherine Barrett & Richard Greene, Barrett and Greene
- Destiny Thomas, Director, Thrivance Project
- Karina Ricks, Director, Department of Mobility and Infrastructure, City of Pittsburgh
- Eric Boyette, Secretary of Transportation, North Carolina
- Brooks Rainwater, Senior Executive & Director, Center for City Solutions, National League of Cities
- Bing Liu, Filmmaker and Director, Minding the Gap
THURSDAY, September 17
- Stefaan G Verhulst, Co-Founder and Chief Research and Development Officer, The GovLab
- Taylor Campbell, Deputy Director of the Digital Service Collaborative, Beeck Center for Social Impact + Innovation at Georgetown University
- Ben Green, Author, The Smart Enough City and Affiliate, the Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society at Harvard
- Nellie M. Gorbea, Secretary of State, RI Department of State
- Trevor Timmons, IT Director, State of Colorado
- Stephanie Román, Senior Program Associate, Elections Democracy Fund
- Dana Berchman, Chief Digital Officer, Gilbert, AZ
- Bo McCall, Chief of DataKC, Kansas City
FRIDAY, September 18
- Mayor Nan Whaley, Dayton
- Mitch Landrieu, Former Mayor, New Orleans
- Rick Jacobs, President and CEO, Accelerator for America
- Elle Hempen, Co-Founder and Executive Director, The Atlas
About Route Fifty
Route Fifty is dedicated to covering the stories and people impacting state, county, and municipal governments across topics including technology, innovation, open government, and public services. Route Fifty is a digital news publication from Government Executive Media Group Inc, which is also home to market-leading Government Executive, Nextgov, Defense One brands. For more information, visit www.routefifty.com.
Media Contact:
Liz Stein
lstein@govexecmediagroup.com
(240) 461-3053
