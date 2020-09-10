Route Fifty to Host First-Ever Future Cities Digital Summit

Weeklong summit will run September 14 – September 18, 2020

Washington, D.C. (September 9, 2020) — Route Fifty, the groundbreaking digital news publication from Government Executive Media Group that focuses on the people and ideas advancing state, county and municipal government across the United States, will host its first-ever Future Cities digital summit, a weeklong experience with high-profile state and local leaders, audience interactive experiences, and breaking-news discussions.

Future Cities will feature Mayors, Secretaries of State, city managers, state and local agency leaders, city planners and architects, and directors from NGOs and think tanks from around the United States in conversation with Route Fifty about how they are working to actualize their ideal city of 2030. Researchers will share never-before-seen data and insights about how the present national moment may inform state and local governance over the next decade, and award-winning documentarians will demonstrate their dream city of 2030 through their camera lens. Veteran policymakers, practitioners, and reporters will dive deep on topics including:

Housing and city governance as routes (or obstacles) to economic equality

Local government’s role in the physical and mental health of residents

How cities can make economically sound development decisions, while prioritizing resilience and infusing equity

New innovations in street and road design

Opportunities to retrofit and redesign how cities are constructed

How cities might infuse ethics into data governance to promote the public good

How technology procurement decisions are made, who owns the data, and who gets access to it

Challenges that localities might encounter if they try to shift their elections digitally, especially given local and state cybersecurity challenges

How agencies are considering and transitioning their operations and workforce to full-time remote work and what that means for government in 2030

Radical, out of the box ideas on how municipal government can transform its operations, workforce and budgets in a way that addresses long-standing, systemic flaws and becomes more proactive, people-focused and solutions-oriented

To learn more or register for the event, please go here. Media interested in covering Future Cities should RSVP to Liz Stein at lstein@govexecmediagroup.com.

MONDAY, September 14

Mayor Eric Garcetti, Los Angeles

Amy Liu, Vice President and Director – Metropolitan Policy Program, Brookings Institution

Jennifer Bradley, Center for Innovation, Aspen Institute

Jenn Park, Director, Certification and Community, What Works Cities

Leticia Gasca, Co-chair of the World Economic Forum’s Global Shapers Education and Employment Steering Committee

Joshua Okada, Senior Research Analyst, GBC

Alisha Powell Gillis, Senior Editor, Route Fifty

TUESDAY, September 15

Mayor Marty Walsh, Boston

David Williams, Policy Outreach Director, Opportunity Insights

Kirsten Delegard, Ph.D., Project Director, The Mapping Prejudice Project, University of Minnesota Libraries

Jordy Yager, Founder, Mapping Inequality project

Gregory Miao, Senior Attorney, ChangeLab Solutions

Adam Butler, Producer, Government Executive

Natalie Foster, Co-chair and Co-founder, Economic Security Project

Andrew Ching, City Manager, Tempe

Molly Cohen, Interim Director, Office of Financial Empowerment, City of San Francisco

Lomax Campbell, Director, Mayor’s Office of Community Wealth Building, City of Rochester

Moderator Zachary Markovits, Director, City Progress, What Works Cities

Sarah de Guia, CEO, ChangeLabSolutions

Katrina Forrest, J.D., Co-Executive Director, CityHealth

WEDNESDAY, September 16

Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong, Kankakee

Trinity Simons, Director, Mayors Institute on City Design

Emily Feenstra, Managing Director of Government Relations and Infrastructure Initiatives, American Society of Civil Engineers

Liz Beardsley, Senior Policy Counsel, U.S. Green Building Council

Katherine Barrett & Richard Greene, Barrett and Greene

Destiny Thomas, Director, Thrivance Project

Karina Ricks, Director, Department of Mobility and Infrastructure, City of Pittsburgh

Eric Boyette, Secretary of Transportation, North Carolina

Brooks Rainwater, Senior Executive & Director, Center for City Solutions, National League of Cities

Bing Liu, Filmmaker and Director, Minding the Gap

THURSDAY, September 17

Stefaan G Verhulst, Co-Founder and Chief Research and Development Officer, The GovLab

Taylor Campbell, Deputy Director of the Digital Service Collaborative, Beeck Center for Social Impact + Innovation at Georgetown University

Ben Green, Author, The Smart Enough City and Affiliate, the Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society at Harvard

Nellie M. Gorbea, Secretary of State, RI Department of State

Trevor Timmons, IT Director, State of Colorado

Stephanie Román, Senior Program Associate, Elections Democracy Fund

Dana Berchman, Chief Digital Officer, Gilbert, AZ

Bo McCall, Chief of DataKC, Kansas City

FRIDAY, September 18

Mayor Nan Whaley, Dayton

Mitch Landrieu, Former Mayor, New Orleans

Rick Jacobs, President and CEO, Accelerator for America

Elle Hempen, Co-Founder and Executive Director, The Atlas

About Route Fifty

Route Fifty is dedicated to covering the stories and people impacting state, county, and municipal governments across topics including technology, innovation, open government, and public services. Route Fifty is a digital news publication from Government Executive Media Group Inc, which is also home to market-leading Government Executive, Nextgov, Defense One brands. For more information, visit www.routefifty.com.

Media Contact:

Liz Stein

lstein@govexecmediagroup.com

(240) 461-3053