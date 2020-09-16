Government Executive’s Second Annual Class of Government Hall of Fame Inductees and Theodore Roosevelt Government Leadership Awards Winners to be Honored in Multi-Part Virtual Event Beginning October 5th

New Category Created for COVID-19 Response

Washington, D.C. (September 16, 2020) — Government Executive, the leading provider of news for federal government managers, announced today that it is hosting its second annual Government Hall of Fame and Theodore Roosevelt Government Leadership Awards (also known as the “Teddies”) in a special series of virtual events in October. Winners will be unveiled each day beginning with the Teddies from October 5-9, 2020, and then October 13-16, 2020 for the Government Hall of Fame. Given concerns about large gatherings as a result of Covid-19, the 2020 class of inductees and winners will be honored virtually. Plans for a 2021 Hall of Fame Gala, celebrating the 2021 class, are underway. To learn more about the virtual event, please go here.

This year’s Teddies will include a special category, The Covid-19 Response, recognizing a group of federal employees who distinguished themselves in meeting the massive challenge posed by the emergence of the novel coronavirus and subsequent Covid-19 pandemic. These honorees went above and beyond the call of duty and made heroic contributions to the response effort.

“Given the uncertainty and ever-changing circumstances surrounding large gatherings during Covid-19, we don’t want to delay in celebrating distinguished civil servants who have demonstrated sustained achievement and unparalleled dedication to public service throughout their careers,” said Constance L. Sayers, president of Government Executive Media Group. “Therefore, we are proceeding with the Government Hall of Fame and Theodore Roosevelt Government Leadership Awards in October in a series of exciting virtual events spanning two weeks.”

“This year, the breadth and depth of submissions for the awards made the process of selecting honorees very tough,” said Tom Shoop, Executive Vice President and Editor-in-Chief for Government Executive Media Group. “And given the commitment of many federal employees to work behind the scenes to confront Covid-19, we wanted to create a special category to recognize their accomplishments.”

Government Executive Media Group established the Government Hall of Fame to celebrate distinguished civil servants who have demonstrated sustained achievement and unparalleled dedication to public service throughout their careers.

The Teddies recognize current federal managers, executives, and industry leaders for their recent achievements in delivering on the government’s promise to serve the American people.

The 2019 inaugural class of the Government Hall of Fame included:

— Dr. Anthony Fauci

— Apollo 11 Astronauts: Buzz Aldrin, Neil Armstrong, and Michael Collins

— Clara Barton

— Hubert T. Bell

— Robert Gates

— Grace Hopper

— Dwight Ink

— Katherine Johnson

— Norman Mineta

— Constance Berry Newman

In 2019, the honorees in the two awards programs were recognized at the inaugural Hall of Fame gala, held at the Washington National Cathedral.

